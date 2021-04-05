Breaking News : Missouri ERAP application for rental and utility assistance closes Monday – ABC17NEWS

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The Salvation Army says it has recently seen a huge increase in requests for rental and utility assistance, becoming the number one need in the area.

COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) The Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief is now accepting applications for rental and utility assistance for those who have been financially impacted by the pandemic. The Missouri Emergency Rental Arrears Program (ERAP) provides financial support to both landlords and re… Read More

