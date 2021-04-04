Breaking News : Missing Roanoke County man surrenders to police after barricading in hotel room

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

BREAKING: The man surrendered peacefully to police after the Roanoke County SWAT team deployed pepper gas to the hotel room.

A Roanoke County man surrendered to police attempting to serve an emergency custody order on Sunday morning. Around 8 a. m. on Sunday, Roanoke County Police attempted to serve an emergency custody order to a person staying in a room at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood. The subject had been reported missin… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.