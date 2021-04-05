Breaking News : Minneapolis Police chief expected to testify as 2nd week of Derek Chauvin’s trial begins – ABC17NEWS

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

In the second week of the George Floyd murder trial, the prosecution is expected to now focus on proving Chauvin’s actions that day should be considered murder and manslaughter.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to testify in Derek Chauvin's trial on Monday as prosecutors shift their focus from what happened to George Floyd to a closer analysis of what it means legally. The first week of the trial in Minneapolis centered on a blow-by-blow breakdown of…

