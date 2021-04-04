Breaking News : Minchew takes another shot at Columbia City Council – ABC17NEWS

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Sixth Ward candidate Randy Minchew is no stranger to Columbia City Council politics. He thinks a system that offers choices could be the answer to the city’s trash woes.

Minchew hopes to bring a more fiscally conservative approach to city government, promising on his campaign website to fight the “mission creep” that is draining city coffers. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.