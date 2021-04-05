Breaking News : Michigan Supreme Court Rejects Latest Challenge In Gordie Howe International Bridge Construction – 9 & 10 News

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The Michigan Supreme Court rejected the latest challenge of construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada.

On Friday, the court said it won’t appeal a June 2020 decision which ruled in favor of the state.

