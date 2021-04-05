Breaking News : Michigan reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since December

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Hospitalizations are also up, particularly among young adults. From March 1 to March 23, hospitalizations increased by 633% for adults ages 30 to 39 and by 800% for adults ages 40 to 49.

