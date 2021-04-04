Breaking News : MCSO: Man accused of killing 10-year-old Summerbell Brown in 2019 in ICU

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

JUST IN: The man suspected of killing 10-year-old Summerbell Brown in a 2019 Phoenix road rage shooting is currently in the ICU after being involved in a jail fight, officials say.

