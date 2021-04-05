Breaking News : Man killed in crash at Brampton scrap metal yard, Ministry of Labour investigating – CityNews Toronto

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man was killed in a crash involving two tractor trailers at a scrap metal yard in Brampton on Monday bddy.me/3sUK6ZY

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man was killed in a crash involving two tractor trailers at a scrap metal yard in Brampton on Monday. It happened in the Intermodal and Goreway drives area at around 2:20 p.m. The man was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene when res… Read More

