Breaking News : Man gets 30 years to life in deaths at medical center

A man who pleaded guilty to killing two people by driving a pickup truck into the lobby of an Ohio medical center a year and a half ago was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two people by driving a pickup truck into the lobby of an Ohio medical center a year and a half ago was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

