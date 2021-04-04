Breaking News : Makgoba blasts politicians over lack of COVID-19 resources in worst-hit areas

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has lambasted political leaders in South Africa for the lack of resources in the areas worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said that in view of the fragility of some of the country’s health infrastructure, he was sceptical of how quickly the rollout would progress. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.