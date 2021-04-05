Breaking News : Mainers affected by nationwide Spectrum outage

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

UPDATE: “We’ve identified two separate fiber breaks in our network, impacting services for Spectrum customers in Maine and New Hampshire,” Lara Pritchard, Spectrum Northeast Region Senior Director of Communications, said. “These separate breaks have impacted our redundant path, which normally serves as backup when a break or damage is incurred in a part of the network.”

People all over the state are without TV and internet service. A Spectrum spokesperson says this is caused by fiber breaks in its network. Read More

