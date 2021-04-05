Breaking News : Maine State Police see increase in dangerous driving on Maine roads

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

In an effort to keep Maine drivers and roadways safe, the Maine State Police Department is partnering with the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety on targeted enforcement details.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Maine Violations Bureau, there were 61,436 tickets issued in Maine in 2019. A year later that number was just 42,621. That’s a 30 percent drop. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.