Breaking News : LVMPD seeking missing 89-year-old man, may be in distress

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding Jorge Palme. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Jorge was last seen on 04/04/2021 near the 5400 block of W. Harmon near South Lindell Road. He was last seen wearing tans pans. He’s…. Read More

