Breaking News : Lopers send seniors out in style, finish perfect season at home

UNK didn’t waste any time sending their seniors out in style, as the Lopers jumped out to an early lead to play their way to a 3-0 sweep over visiting Washburn on Senior Day Saturday. UNK took the sets 25-18, 25-17, and 25-22. The clean sweep also helped the Lopers to finish a perfect 12-0 in sets a… Read More

