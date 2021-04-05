Breaking News : Looking to shed some weight? Experts warn that too much HIIT training can do more harm than good

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

People who did HIIT routines three times a week for six weeks did not improve their blood pressure or body fat as much as those who did moderate workouts five days a week for the same amount of time.

High-intensity interval training, or HIIT workouts, are often appealing because they can be done in a short amount of time. The workouts involve short bursts of intense exercise, and a whole workout… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.