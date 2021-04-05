Breaking News : Local law enforcement talk about preventing sextortion

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

You meet someone new online, but do you really know who is on the other side of the screen?

Danielle Shenk NTV reports.

https://nebraska.tv/news/local/local-law-enforcement-talk-about-preventing-sextortion

The internet can be a dangerous place because you never really know who may be on the other side of the screen, which was brought to light in the recent court case out of Grand Island. Max Rookstool, 18, was accused of posing as a girl on Snapchat to solicit nude photos of boys and then extort them.

