Breaking News : Local Food Pantries See Big Community Donations for Easter Week – 9 & 10 News

Local food pantries received large donations to help families put Easter dinner on the table, but they say their turnout was lower than expected.

This week local food pantries were working overtime to help families. Many took orders and helped to make sure they were able to put an Easter Dinner on the table. In preparation for Easter Sunday, the Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry received a surplus of food donations, but say their tu…

