Breaking News : Local cities make up 21.5% of statewide daily COVID-19 case increase as several localities report increase in percent positivity…

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Virginia has now given 4,224,890 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 32.8% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 18.1% of the population fully vaccinated.

NewsCoronavirus Actions Facebook Tweet Email Local cities make up 21.5% of statewide daily COVID-19 case increase as several localities report increase in percent positivity rates News 3 By: Web Staff Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 05, 2021 and last updated 2021-04-05 12:02:40-04 The Virginia Department of… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.