Breaking News : ‘Like mother, like son’: National Zoo panda cub Xiao Qi Ji climbs along with momma bear

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

ADORABLE! Over the past two weeks, the zoo says the Giant panda cub has been putting his climbing skills to the test and has become more confident in his abilities to maneuver the outdoor habitat. 🐼🐼🐼

This week’s National Zoo panda cub update brings us to new heights as the zoo says cub Xiao Qi Ji was accompanied on a climb with momma panda Mei Xiang. “Like mother, like son,” the National Zoo wrote in a tweet on Friday. Over the past two weeks, the zoo says the Giant panda cub has been putting hi… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.