Breaking News : Large Florida school district hit by ransomware attack

Broward County Public Schools said in a statement Thursday that there is no indication that any personal information has been stolen and that it made no extortion payment to the ransomware gang.

The computer system of one of the nation’s largest school districts was hacked by a criminal gang that demanded $40 million in ransom or it would erase files and post students’ and employees’ personal information online. Read More

