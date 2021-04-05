Breaking News : Landlords say rules letting pandemic-affected tenants keep housing if they don’t pay rent are heaping an increasingly unfair bur…

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Governments enacted rules allowing people whose finances have been affected by the pandemic to keep their housing if they don’t pay rent, and landlords say the rules are heaping an increasingly unfair burden on them.

As COVID-19 took root and jobs vanished, officials sought to avoid a wave of evictions, homelessness and the spread of deadly disease that could result. Governments from federal to local enacted ru… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.