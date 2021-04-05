Breaking News : ‘Just spend time alone with her;’ teacher wanted sex with 2-year-old girl at hotel: PBSO

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The teacher found a Craigslist ad from a man, who said he and his 2-year-old daughter needed someone to share the cost of a hotel room for a few days until they moved into a new home.

The father said he received a text message from the suspect which read, “So would it be just you me and her?” The father said yes. A short time later, the father received another text message which read, “Also would I ever be alone with your daughter?” The father replied, “No.” The father said the suspect sent another text which read, “Ah well I think ill go elsewhere good luck.”

Deputies say a teacher charged with soliciting a 2-year-old girl wanted to spend time alone with her for sex at a hotel in Lantana. The new information is revealed in the arrest report for Xavier Donte Alexander, the 27-year-old teacher from Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens. Deputi… Read More

