Breaking News : JSO assistant chief first to enter race to become next Jacksonville sheriff

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton officially filed her paperwork to enter the race and replace term-limited Sheriff Mike Williams who will remain in power until June 2023.

The race to become the next sheriff of Jacksonville is still more than two years away, but one candidate has already thrown their hat into the ring. Read More

