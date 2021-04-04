Breaking News : ‘Its very wrong’: PA woman says church disqualified her from raffle due to her gender

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

“She was the first name to be called and as soon as they called her name, the pastor immediately shut her down and said, absolutely not. You know, this is a male only trip. Females are unable to attend. So, we’re just going to keep drawing names until we get a male. So, surprisingly enough, my name was, was the second one to be drawn. And I got the same letdown,” Emily said.

A Pennsylvania woman says she was disqualified from winning a church raffle, all because of her gender. “They pretty much scolded us for being female,” said Emily Smaniotto. Scolded her and took her prize away; a bow fishing trip to Ohio. “I’m an avid hunter, a fisher,” Emily said…. Read More

