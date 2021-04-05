Breaking News : ‘It’s Great to be Able to Help People’: Vernon Restaurant Hands Out Easter Baskets

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

On a beautiful Sunday afternoon, excited kids got to line up with family members as free Easter baskets were handed out at Craig’s Kitchen in Vernon. “With everything going in the world this is a wonderful thing,” said Laura Ricci of Vernon. Ricci brought her granddaughter to pick up one of mo… Read More

