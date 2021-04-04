Breaking News : Italy records 18,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours | Sky News Australia

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Italy has reported over 18,000 new coronavirus infections and 326 COVID-19 related deaths overnight. Health officials noted the death rate dropped slightly from previous figures. More than 111,000 people have died from the virus in Italy since the pandemic began. Read More

