Breaking News : Isolated severe storms possible in Arkansas Wednesday, April 7

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted the state of Arkansas for a chance of severe weather with our next system coming in on Wednesday.

More details about the timing of storm development & storm threats in the link below and coming up on KARK 4 News at 6 p.m. #ARwx #ARStormTeam

Another quick-moving front will swing into Arkansas Wednesday, and not only does this pose the next best chance of rain for the Natural State but also a chance to see isolated severe storms. Read More

