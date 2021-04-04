Breaking News : ISDH reports 18K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, no additional COVID-19 deaths

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

JUST IN: The Indiana State Department of Health reported 18,435 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

ISDH also reported 952 more positive coronavirus cases but no additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 18,435 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Sunday. To date, 1,766,467 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have b… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.