Breaking News : Iowa to pay $225,000 to settle lawsuit over trooper’s force

The payment to Bryce Yakish ends a lawsuit he filed against the state and former Iowa State Patrol trooper Robert Smith in 2019. The lawsuit alleged that Smith assaulted and falsely arrested Yakish.

Iowa will pay $225,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who was injured when a state trooper knocked him over and put his knee on his neck during a 2017 traffic stop, according to documents released Monday.

