Breaking News : Iowa State crew club president discusses boat’s capsizing

“It was so powerful that it pushed us completely over,” Aurandt said. “There was no way to correct for it. I remember hearing frantic breathing. I told everyone to breathe and to comprehend what just happened.”

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The president of Iowa State’s student crew club said winds that had been forecast to remain low picked up suddenly, causing a boat to capsize before the crew could return to shore, killing two crew members last week. Yaakov Ben-David, 20, a sophomore from Washington, D…. Read More

