Breaking News : Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard gets extension through 2026

Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard gets a contract extension without a pay increase.

Iowa State extended athletic director Jamie Pollard’s contract through 2026 on Monday after a breakthrough football season. The school said there is no scheduled salary increase. He was earning $757,000 when he announced temporary 10% pay cuts for coaches and some administrators to help offset… Read More

