Breaking News : Illegal pile burn leads to 40-acre fire in Apopka

What was initially believed to be a brush fire actually started from an illegal pile burn and spread to 40 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service.

A brush fire in Apopka is causing smoke to fill the air on Easter Sunday but at this point, there's no immediate threat to any nearby homes.

