Breaking News : ‘I don’t want to shoot anyone today’: Man robs dispensary over 1 gram of marijuana

According to reports, Matthew Benally wanted to buy a gram of marijuana with $1.00 and when the clerk told him it cost $9.00 Benally said he had a gun

A man was arrested Saturday after stealing one gram of marijuana from a dispensary on NW 9th Street. According to the store clerk, Matthew Benally came into the store and placed $1 and his medical marijuana card on the counter, and asked for a gram of marijuana. The clerk told Benally that a gram wo… Read More

