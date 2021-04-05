Breaking News : ‘I Didn’t Even Know If Mr. Floyd Was Alive At That Time’

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

WATCH: Defense attorney Eric Nelson shows Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo body cam video that appears to show Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s shoulder blade – and not his neck – when EMS arrived. Arradondo then tells Prosecutor Steve Schleicher that from what he had seen in witness cellphone footage, Chauvin was on Floyd’s neck up until that point.

“Matter of fact as I saw that video, I didn’t even know if Mr. Floyd was alive at that time.”

[WARNING: Contains graphic images]

