Breaking News : Hydroxychloroquine and other ‘miracle cures’ continue to fuel Brazil’s outbreak

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Second only to the U.S., Brazil, the new epicenter of the pandemic. has reported more than 12.8 million infections and 325,284 deaths from the virus as of Friday.

In the face of that devastation, the Brazilian government’s response has been lackluster at best and downright dangerous at worst, experts say.

In Brazil, the new epicenter of the world’s COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals are overflowing, health care workers are stretched beyond their limits and cemeteries operate through the night to keep up with demand. “It’s super, super scary,” said Fabio Biolchini, an emergency coordinator at Doctors Witho… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.