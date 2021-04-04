Breaking News : HPD: Woman shot to death on Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

BREAKING: Houston police are investigating a shooting near Richmond Avenue and Wilcrest Drive in the Westchase area.

Houston police said they’re investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in the Westchase area.

The shooting was reported about 12:35 p.m. in the 11200 block of Richmond Avenue near Wilcrest Drive.

Police said a female was shot and was dead when emergency officials arrived.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

