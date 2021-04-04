Breaking News : High Schoolers in New Haven Can Return to the Classroom Twice a Week Starting Monday

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Students in grades 9 to 12 can return to the classroom for in-person learning twice a week starting Monday, April 5, school officials said. On Monday, March 29, students in grades 4 and 5 were able to return to the classroom four days a week instead of the previous hybrid model. The transition to a…. Read More

