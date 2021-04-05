Breaking News : Help needed in locating missing teen

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

GALLATIN, Tenn. — The public’s assistance is needed to help find a missing Sumner County teenager. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Tyliyah Law ran away from her Gallatin home. She has not been seen since April 1. Law is a Black female, 5’5″ and 190 lbs. She has black hair with a… Read More

