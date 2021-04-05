Breaking News : Health officials ask Iowans to remain patient as vaccine eligibility opens up

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

“If vaccine appointments are not available this first week, please know that they will continue to be available going forward,” said Sam Jarvis.

Monday is a day many have been looking forward to since the start of the pandemic. Staring April 5th, all Iowans above the age of 16 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Pharmacies are expecting its appointments to book quick. Johnson County Public Health said this a normality when a new phase beg… Read More

