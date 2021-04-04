Breaking News : Have you seen the sun halo today? Our viewer wanted to know more about it, so here it is! The thin cirrus clouds we see today ar…

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Have you seen the sun halo today? Our viewer wanted to know more about it, so here it is! The thin cirrus clouds we see today are made of tiny ice crystals. Sunlight is then refracted through the ice crystals, and at just the right angle this is what we see! In fact, weather folklore says a ring around the sun or moon means it will rain soon. There’s rain in the forecast early this week! Read More

