Breaking News : Happy early retirement to Shock. We hope the time you have left is full of chasing tennis balls and getting lots of treats.

Happy early retirement to Shock. We hope the time you have left is full of chasing tennis balls and getting lots of treats.

We have some sad news to report. One of our K-9 dogs was forced into way-too-early retirement last week after a tumor was found in his neck.

K9 Shock is only 4.5 years old but has developed lymphoma. Shock’s handler, Deputy Morgan Case, was petting him a few weeks ago and found a strange lump in his lymph nodes. A trip to the vet a short time confirmed the worst-case scenario.

This is a somber situation on many levels. Shock is exceptional in both his roles as apprehension dog and as a drug-sniffing dog. He is in the prime of his career – and is just an all-around friendly and inquisitive pooch when he isn’t focused on working.

Shock is also the first K9 we placed in our Court Services Bureau (CSB) – which includes Ada County Courthouse Security, Misdemeanor Probation, Pretrial Services, and our Civil Division.

Shock was readily available if there was a security issue at our main campus — and it’s a pretty quick trip from Barrister Drive to the Ada County Courthouse if a K9 was needed.

Shock also helped out our patrol deputies if a K9 in the field was not readily available. He also went on some higher security misdemeanor probation and Civil Division incidents.

It was also a nice lift for a lot of our employees at Barrister to get a quick visit from Shock during his daily rounds.

Deputy Morgan Case has been Shock’s handler since the German Shepherd joined our agency in 2017. We got Shock from a company in Utah that imports potential police dogs from Europe.

From the get-go Shock had all the traits wanted in a good K9 — he is highly trainable and displayed outstanding “hunt drive” — which is good for both sniffing out drugs or trying to find somebody who is actively trying to avoid arrest.

If you were to see Shock right now, it probably wouldn’t look like anything is wrong. He is big and energetic and playful. We want him to have as much regular dog life as possible before he gets too sick, so he has retired immediately, even though he just passed his yearly K9 certification last month. Now he gets to be Morgan’s dog.Read More.

