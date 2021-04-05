Breaking News : Gov. Abbott turns down Ranger’s first pitch citing MLB’s response to voter integrity laws

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Abbott also noted in the letter that he will no longer participate in any event held by MLB, and that the State of Texas will not seek to host the All-Star game or any other MLB special events.

Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Rangers baseball team on Monday declining their invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at their first home game of the season. Gov. Abbott says the reason for turning it down is Major League Baseball’s “decision to perpetuate false politica… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.