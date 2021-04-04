Breaking News : GOP candidate in TX special election loses support for racist remark on Chinese immigrants

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

“I don’t want them here at all,” Kim said of potential Chinese immigrants. “They steal our intellectual property, they give us coronavirus, they don’t hold themselves accountable.”

“And quite frankly, I can say that because I’m Korean,” she added.

A Republican candidate in the special election to replace the late U. S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, is facing intense backlash and has lost two of her biggest supporters after saying she does not want Chinese immigrants in the United States. The comments by Sery Kim, a Korean American who served…. Read More

