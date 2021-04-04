Breaking News : GOP candidate in Texas special election loses prominent supporters after racist comment on Chinese immigrants

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The Korean American Republican Sery Kim lost some major donors after saying she didn’t want Chinese immigrants in the U.S. Nationwide, hate crimes against Asian Americans are surging in the wake of politicization of the coronavirus pandemic.

The candidate has been unapologetic, however, arguing that she was speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party and blaming the “liberal media” for the uproar. Read More

