Breaking News : Good night sleep & staying hydrated could help lessen the impact of 2nd dose side effects

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

“You don’t want to stay up all night watching Netflix the night before getting a second dose that’s going to make you more tired, good rest is going to help,” said OU Health’s Dr. Douglas Drevets.

Those second doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines have quickly gained a reputation as packing a stronger punch. “I can understand why some people are not looking forward to it,” said OU Health’s Dr. Douglas Drevets. “Particularly if they had a tough time the first time. ” That means more…. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.