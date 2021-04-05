Breaking News : ‘Ghost bike’ display in Downtown Summerlin remembers 5 cyclists killed in crash

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

A new display in Downtown Summerlin pays tribute to the five bicyclists who lost their lives in a crash last yearand reminds people to share the road. A spokesperson for Summerlin says the “ghost bike” display is meant to honor the victims hit and killed by a box truck on U. S. 95 near Boulder City…. Read More

