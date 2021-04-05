Breaking News : Georgia voting law: MLB, Coca-Cola, Delta ‘did not read the bill’ says political insider

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

“Even if you don’t have a voter ID, the bill allows you to use either your bank statement, your utility bill, your electric bill, your heating bill, just to make sure that that piece of information verifies that you’re actually a living, breathing person at that residence,” said Williams.

Williams says that the MLB and Delta “did not read the bill.”

WASHINGTON (SBG) – Last week, Georgia passed a bill to overhaul election protocols, drawing controversy from companies such as Atlanta-based Coca-Cola and Delta. The MLB announced it would pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to the bill, with Commissioner Rob Manfred saying the decision…. Read More

