Breaking News : Gas price fall 2 cents over past week, still remain 7 cents higher than last month

AAA Oklahoma said that demand for gas will remain strong as more and more people are getting back on the roads, but that indications look promising that the national gas price average will remain below $3.00 per gallon.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH)–Gas prices in Oklahoma fell back two cents over the last week, according to AAA Oklahoma. Despite falling back two cents over the last week, gas prices are still seven cents higher than last month. Read More

