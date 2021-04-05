Breaking News : From jail, man admits to 2019 stabbing of woman in NE Wichita neighborhood

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Wade Dunn said he takes “full responsibility” for the September 2019 attack. He’s accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in her driveway, with her baby alone inside her home. https://bit.ly/3wu3OOy

In a letter to Factfinder 12, the man accused of stabbing a Wichita woman multiple times asked to be interviewed from jail. In the interview, Wade Dunn admits to the stabbing and says he takes “full responsibility.” Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.