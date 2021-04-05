Breaking News : Fort Bliss soldiers return home after serving overseas

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

WELCOME HOME! 👏👏👏 Members of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team were welcomed home Sunday by their families and members of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss command teams.

“It’s a combat team of about 4,300 soldiers. We have armor and infantry forces along with artillery, logistics, and engineers,” described Colonel Mike Wagner, Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss.

Members of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team were welcomed home Sunday bytheir families and members of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss command teams. “It’s a combat team of about 4,300 soldiers. We have armor and infantry forces along with artillery, logistics, and engineers,”described Col… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.